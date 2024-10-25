25 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 25, 2024
Assam Rifles lead Tawang Marathon in Arunachal, clinch 6 medals

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 25: In a proud moment for the Assam Rifles, the force made a stellar showing at the Tawang Marathon in Arunachal Pradesh, bagging six medals across various categories, the Assam Rifles announced on Friday.

Demonstrating their fitness and endurance, the Assam Rifles personnel excelled in the 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km races, standing out among a field of competitors.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Assam Rifles stated, “PROUD MOMENT FOR ASSAM RIFLES AT THE TAWANG MARATHON IN ARUNACHAL PRADESH, Assam Rifles shines during the Tawang Marathon with six medals in various categories.”

Havildar Rajendra Singh secured the top spot in the 21 km Age Category (40-49 years), completing the race with an impressive time of 1:35:32.

In the 21 km Age Category (30-39 years), Rifleman Ram Naresh claimed second place with a remarkable time of 1:25:14.

Meanwhile, in the 10 km Open Category, Rifleman MD Abdul Rajak finished first with a time of 38:19, followed closely by Rifleman Emphius, who secured second place just one second behind at 38:20.

Additionally, Rifleman N P Singh took first place in the 10 km Age Category (30-39 years), crossing the finish line in 40:21.

Furthermore, rounding off their success, Rifleman MD Sahidur clinched first place in the 5 km Age Category (18-29 years) with a time of 19:33.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
