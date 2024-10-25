Assam Rifles lead Tawang Marathon in Arunachal, clinch 6 medals

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 25: In a proud moment for the Assam Rifles, the force made a stellar showing at the Tawang Marathon in Arunachal Pradesh, bagging six medals across various categories, the Assam Rifles announced on Friday.

Demonstrating their fitness and endurance, the Assam Rifles personnel excelled in the 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km races, standing out among a field of competitors.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Assam Rifles stated, "PROUD MOMENT FOR ASSAM RIFLES AT THE TAWANG MARATHON IN ARUNACHAL PRADESH, Assam Rifles shines during the Tawang Marathon with six medals in various categories."

21 km Age Category (40-49 years): Hav Rajendra Singh – 1st (1:35:32),

Havildar Rajendra Singh secured the top spot in the 21 km Age Category (40-49 years), completing the race with an impressive time of 1:35:32.

In the 21 km Age Category (30-39 years), Rifleman Ram Naresh claimed second place with a remarkable time of 1:25:14.

Meanwhile, in the 10 km Open Category, Rifleman MD Abdul Rajak finished first with a time of 38:19, followed closely by Rifleman Emphius, who secured second place just one second behind at 38:20.

Additionally, Rifleman N P Singh took first place in the 10 km Age Category (30-39 years), crossing the finish line in 40:21.

Furthermore, rounding off their success, Rifleman MD Sahidur clinched first place in the 5 km Age Category (18-29 years) with a time of 19:33.