Indian Actor And Philanthropist Sonu Sood Visits Assam’s Kokrajhar To Mark Bodoland International Knowledge Festival

KOKRAJHAR, March 2: Bollywood star and philanthropist Sonu Sood today visited the northeastern state of Assam to attend the last day of the first-ever Bodoland International Knowledge festival scheduled on 2 March 2023 in Kokrajhar. The actor has shared a wonderful heartwarming message on social media and expressed his enthusiasm in looking forward to meeting the people of Assam.

In the video, the actor thanked the Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Region Promod Boro for inviting him to Kokrajhar and for proferring him an opportunity to engage with the locals of Assam. Sonu Soon has further appealed to the youth to come forward and be a part of this momentous event in order to make it special.

Credit: https://www.facebook.com/pramodboroofficial

The philanthropist is likely to visit several parts of the state and interact with locals to comprehend their problems and offer assistance.

Apart from Sonu, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who is involved in the field of education and philanthropy, will also be a part of the festival. Sood, who performed social work during the pandemic, is optimistic about his visit to Assam and other parts of the country’s Northeastern states. Research scholars, journalists, diplomats, teachers, and students have also arrived in Kokrajhar to observe the four-day mega event