33 C
Guwahati
Thursday, March 2, 2023
type here...

Indian Actor And Philanthropist Sonu Sood Visits Assam’s Kokrajhar To Mark Bodoland International Knowledge Festival

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KOKRAJHAR, March 2: Bollywood star and philanthropist Sonu Sood today visited the northeastern state of Assam to attend the last day of the first-ever Bodoland International Knowledge festival scheduled on 2 March 2023 in Kokrajhar. The actor has shared a wonderful heartwarming message on social media and expressed his enthusiasm in looking forward to meeting the people of Assam.

In the video, the actor thanked the Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Region Promod Boro for inviting him to Kokrajhar and for proferring him an opportunity to engage with the locals of Assam. Sonu Soon has further appealed to the youth to come forward and be a part of this momentous event in order to make it special.

Credit: https://www.facebook.com/pramodboroofficial
- Advertisement -

The philanthropist is likely to visit several parts of the state and interact with locals to comprehend their problems and offer assistance.

Apart from Sonu, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who is involved in the field of education and philanthropy, will also be a part of the festival. Sood, who performed social work during the pandemic, is optimistic about his visit to Assam and other parts of the country’s Northeastern states. Research scholars, journalists, diplomats, teachers, and students have also arrived in Kokrajhar to observe the four-day mega event

Sushmita Sen In Beautiful Ethnic Outfits
Sushmita Sen In Beautiful Ethnic Outfits
MOST BEAUTIFUL VILLAGES IN INDIA
MOST BEAUTIFUL VILLAGES IN INDIA
Sunny Leone Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In These Western Outfits
Sunny Leone Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In These Western Outfits
9 Iconic Monuments Built By Women In India
9 Iconic Monuments Built By Women In India
Places to Visit in Northeast India
Places to Visit in Northeast India
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Twitter User Unveils His Girlfriend’s “Letter Of Closure” Indicating Their Breakup

The Hills Times - 0
Sushmita Sen In Beautiful Ethnic Outfits MOST BEAUTIFUL VILLAGES IN INDIA Sunny Leone Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In These Western Outfits 9 Iconic Monuments Built By Women In India Places to Visit in Northeast India