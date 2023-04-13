Baokhungri Festival Gets Underway In Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, April 12: The 10th edition of Baokhungri festival, 2023-a biggest festival in Bodoland Territorial Region began from Wednesday with a three-day long programme scheduled held at Baokhungri Hill site near Harinaguri in Kokrajhar which witnessed attractive traditional folk, culture showcase, indigenous sports and local foods etc.

Notably, the festival was organised by Bodoland Territorial Region government in association with department of Sports & Youth Welfare and Tourism department marking the celebration of Rongjali Bwisagu which is witnessing of hills trekking on the last day of Choitra month (14th April).

BTC executive member Dr Dharma Narayan Das hoisted the flag of indigenous games, BTCLA speaker Katiram Boro paid floral tribute to the portrait of founder of indigenous games Ayung Chanokya Brahma, BTC executive member (EM) Daobaisa Boro inaugurated the marathon race competition which was held for male and female categories.

BTC executive member Reoreoa Narzihary inaugurated the cycling competition which has created sporting amusement among the participants followed by inauguration of ethnic food stalls, VIP guest house and main dias respectively, as part of the inaugural day of the programme.

Cycling, hill trekking and Bwisagu dance competition on April 13, traditional food preparation, Gwkha-Gwkhwi preparation with hundred herbs and Jwo bidwi competition on April 14 along with a food festival showcasing cuisines of different communities, a cultural show showcasing the rich cultural values of the area and indigenous games like khomlainai etc was also held during the ongoing festival.

Chief executive member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR, Pramod Boro ceremonially inaugurated the main gate and hoisted the flag of the Baokhungri festival in the presence of speaker of BTCLA Katiram Boro, BTC executive members (EM) Dr Dharma Narayan Das, Daobaisa Boro, Dr Nilut Swargiary, Ranendra Narzary, member of council legislative assembly (MCLA) Mantu Boro and officials of BTR government.

CEM Boro said the Baokhungri festival was aiming at the promotion of tourism in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). He hoped that this festival would able to enhance the tourism opportunity and integrity of people of the region. “Our focus is to bring communal harmony, promotion of tourism and development of rural economy”, he said adding that festivals reflect tradition, culture, religion and faith, which are the most essential part of the society.

Boro also said peace was utmost requisite for the all-round development in the region. He called upon all to maintain peace and communal harmony among all sections of society. Terming Baokhungri festival an example of communal harmony, Boro hoped that the people of all communities irrespective of caste, creed and religion would enjoy the festival and share in the growth and development of tourism sector that would provide opportunities to develop rural economy.

He also said about the history and significance of the Baokhungri festival and his willingness to develop the Baokhungri festival site with permanent structures and to make this festival globally popular from the BTR government.

Boro said that the Baokhungri festival is regarded as a festival of biggest festival of Bodoland region with festivity fervour.

He said that the festival has been marking the celebration of Rongjali Bwisagu in the state.

“I am profoundly delighted to be present at the inaugural day of the 10th Baokhungri Festival 2023 being held at Baokhungri Hills, Hainaguri, Kokrajhar. The festival, a confluence of cultures, tradition & indigenous games, is aimed at promoting the rich heritage of our land. I am confident that such events will boost the tourism industry of BTR region. Wishing for the grand success of the three days festival”, Boro added.

Attending the festival, Assam cabinet minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma said that the Baokhungri festival 2023, organised by the department of Tourism and sports & youth welfare, government of BTC was a spectacular event.

“The festival showcased the rich vibrant cultural heritage of the Bodo people, the colorful costumes, traditional dances, and delicious food was some of the highlights of the festival. The organisers did an excellent job in ensuring that the festival was well-organised and enjoyable for everyone. Overall, it was a delightful experience, and I would highly recommend attending the Baokhungri festival”, Brahma added.

Among others, Kokrajhar East LAC MLA, Lawrence Islary was also present in the inaugural day.