Bodoland International Knowledge Festival To Start On Feb 27

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 24: The preparation and arrangements have got underway to host the first ever Bodoland International Knowledge Festival (BIKF), 2023 which will be held at Bodoland University campus, Debargaon in Kokrajhar.

The festival will be starting on February 27 with a four-day long programme scheduled which is expecting to witness a huge thronging of participants apart from research scholars, intellectuals, academicians, social activists including Bollywood celebrities Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Sood in the event.

The event is being organised by Bodoland University under the aegis of government of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and ne

cessary preparation and arrangements are going on for the grand success of the festival.

During the inaugural day of the event, Novel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus, Union minister RK Singh, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bollywood celebrity Vivek Oberoi will be attending as chief guest and invited guests respectively.

Organising committee members and Bodoland University faculty members were seen busy on preparation and arrangements for holding the event in a grand manner.

Numerous research scholars, knowledge experts, social thinkers, educationists representing different world countries including embassies from Thailand, USA, Myanmar are so far confirmed for their participation in the event.

The registrar of Bodoland University, Dr Subung Basumatary while talking exclusively with this correspondent said that the event will emphasise on creating, fostering and promoting knowledge exchange, solution sharing, partnership building for social development priorities and key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 in Bodoland region.

He informed that preparation and arrangements for the event has got underway to meet a smooth success with various colourful programmes.

Chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro expressed that he is hoping for the grand success of the upcoming knowledge festival with huge participation as well as cooperation from different corners of the region.