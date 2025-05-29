Innovator Uddhab Bharali develops machine to split green mung

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 28: Renowned innovator and a Padma Shri recipient Uddhab Bharali of Assam has developed a machine to wash mogu maah (split green mung with skin), and remove its skin in a fraction of the time needed to wash it by hand.

- Advertisement -

The prototype of the hand driven machine was installed and demonstrated at the Sonarigaon Number 1 Path Namghar here recently.

Isanjyoti Bordoloi, a member of the namghar, told this newspaper that this machine developed by Bharali would be of immense benefit as it would significantly reduce the time and labour in the process of preparing the mahprasad.

The hand driven machine using centrifugal force could clean the skin of five kgs mogu maah in a minute in contrast to several hours of painstaking washing which is generally done by women.

Stating that this machine would be a boon in namghars, temples and other religious events where mogu maah is offered as prasad, Bordoloi further said this machine is similar to the electrically run machine developed by the innovator to prepare pokka mithoi, reducing time, drudgery and the risk of burning one’s hands while rolling the mithois.

Bordoloi stated that the first unit of the mithoi making machine which was installed at this namghar in October 2024, Bharali had announced that he would develop another machine which he presented today which he brought all the way from Lakhimpur by car.

- Advertisement -

In case of the earlier mithoi making machine, Bharali had only taken the cost of production and this one today was a gift.

Bharali told newspersons that this machine was his 181st innovation, which was another contribution for the benefit of society.

Stating that it took several months to develop this machine and make it usable after several trials, he said that he was working in several other projects to make the people’s lives more productive and easy, one of them being making bhoot jolokia powder.

Bharali further said that from the minimum amount that he takes for making his products, he would use in his dream project to set up a science technology museum at his place, which students could visit and learn and see the functioning of such machineries.

- Advertisement -

He said that the aim was to develop a scientific temperament from childhood.