Interaction session with nominated governing body members of SITA

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 1: State Innovation and Transformation Aayog vice-chairman Ramen Deka had an interactive session with the newly nominated governing body members of SITA at his office chamber at Janata Bhawan, Dispur. At the very outset, vice-chairman Ramen Deka welcomed and felicitated the new members and apprised them all about the ongoing schemes and projects taken up by SITA. During discussion, various members expressed their views on different sectors under the state government and shared their innovative ideas which can be incorporated with the government of Assam. Co-vice chairman Dhruba Prasad Baishya also attended the meeting. The nominated members were Tapan Choudhury, Dr Sanjay Talukdar, Dr Rani Mudiar Deka, S K Barua, Sailendra Sarma and Prof Madhujya Bezbaruah.