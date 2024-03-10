International Women’s Day celebrated in Biswanath

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, March 9: The International Women’s Day, 2024 was celebrated in Biswanath under the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme at Kamalakanta Natya Samaj in Biswanath.

The programme was organised by the District Hub for Empowerment of Women in collaboration with the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission and the Biswanath district administration. During the programme, Jnandeep Mahanta, child development project officer (CDPO) of Biswanath ICDS Project, welcomed the participants and focused on the importance of the day.

Biswanath district commissioner Neha Yadav encouraged the women to participate in every field during her address to the participants. Subhashish Baruah, superintendent of police also spoke on the multi faceted role played by women.

25 women of the district were felicitated as ‘The Women Inspirer’, who have been identified based on their contribution to the betterment of women and society as well. A session on menstruation and hygiene was addressed by Fatema Sabnam, medical officer, BPHC. Marami Bhattacharya, retired vice- principal of the Biswanath College addressed on women’s rights, gender equality and economic empowerment.

Students from Biswanath College, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Sakomatha and Baghmara, JNV Sonitpur and DLM High School staged cultural performances during the occasion. The winners and runners up of a Friendly Cricket Match were also awarded. The district social welfare officer, CDPO’s , officials of district administration, district programme management unit, lady supervisors, officials of ICDS projects, district and block Poshan team, officials of One Stop Centre, Inmates of One Stop Centre and Child Care Institution (CCI) were also present. The programme ended with a vote of thanks by Monali Beniya, district mission coordinator (DHEW) of Biswanath.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, various activities were also organized at Gramin Children Home, a government child care home. Inauguration of a library cum study room for children, distribution of sports items and a bicycle and inauguration of Poshan Vatika at the premise of the centre were carried out. The Biswanath district commissioner, superintendent of police, Dhrubajyoti Das, ADC Biswanath, executive magistrates, DSWO, DCPO, CWC members, senior government officials and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.