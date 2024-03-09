16.5 C
International Women's Day celebrated in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, March 8: As part of the ‘International Women’s Day’ celebrations, a three-day long exhibition of paintings titled ‘Rang Aru Surare Sojao Aha’ began at the Pranab Baruah Kolakshetra in Nagaon on Friday.

The exhibition that will conclude on March 10, has been organised by a team of eleven women artists from Nagaon and Guwahati.

The works of the artists whose works are being displayed in the exhibition are Bandana Nath, Paran Banti Devi, Arundhuti Chaudhary, Kukima Kakoti, Ditimoni Das and Rekha Dutta Saikia from Guwahati and Gitika Sarma, Geetanjali Baruah, Gargi Geetam Bora, Aradhana Baruah and Dipanjali Bora from Nagaon.

During the inaugural session, singers Chandana Bezbaruah, Barnali Hazarika, Suranjita Baruah and Ujjaljyoti Das performed enthralled the audience with their performances.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Mousumi Kandali, noted Assamese story teller, critic of paintings and historian of art in the presence of noted journalist and film critic Manoj Borpuzari, who was the chief guest for the occasion. Noted artist, Tikendrajit Saikia was also present in the programme.

