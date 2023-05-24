24 C
IRCS organises meeting

By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
MORIGAON, May 23: A preparatory meeting was organised by Morigaon Red Cross Society at the meeting hall of Sankardev Sangha’s Cultural Centre, Morigaon on Tuesday with an aim to make people alert about the impending flood.
Anton Driz, manager of Digital Emergency Response, Isreal Red Cross Society as well as Monday.com, Laba Sarma, Mridul Sarma, Debasis Thakuria, Assam state branch, IRCS, Puniram Pator, chairman, IRCS (Morigaon), Paramananda Goswami, secretary, IRCS, Morigaon, Anjan Sarma, member, IRCS, Morigaon attended the meeting.
Anton Driz, manager of DER, Isreal imparted the volunteers and the members of IRCS on the flood relief coordination process and taught them how to operate the system of ESG dashboard and its data entry process in the ESG dashboard collected by the volunteers of IRCS.

