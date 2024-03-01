Iron contaminated water plagues Dalgaon village

HT Correspondent

DALGAON, Feb 29: A severe water crisis grips a village in Dalgaon as residents of Duliapara face a lack of clean drinking water. The situation has led to the discovery of new diseases, raising concerns about public health. Despite initiatives like Har Ghar Nal, Har Ghar Jal, and Jal Jeevan Mission, the problem persists, with slow progress blamed on contractor negligence. Residents are demanding water testing to assess the quality. Although tap installations were made under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, households still lack access to clean water.

- Advertisement -

The government’s efforts through the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide clean drinking water to the village have fallen short, leaving Duliapara residents to consume water tainted with excessive iron content, evident from its reddish hue. Consequently, various health issues, including kidney and skin diseases, have emerged in the area due to the use of contaminated water, causing widespread concern and panic among the residents.

Anger mounts against the contractor responsible for the delayed implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, which was supposed to cover an area of 1000 square meters. Urgent appeals have been made to departmental authorities to inspect the water quality and expedite the provision of clean drinking water in Duliapara village.