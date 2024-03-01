16.8 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 1, 2024
type here...

Iron contaminated water plagues Dalgaon village

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DALGAON, Feb 29: A severe water crisis grips a village in Dalgaon as residents of Duliapara face a lack of clean drinking water. The situation has led to the discovery of new diseases, raising concerns about public health. Despite initiatives like Har Ghar Nal, Har Ghar Jal, and Jal Jeevan Mission, the problem persists, with slow progress blamed on contractor negligence. Residents are demanding water testing to assess the quality. Although tap installations were made under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, households still lack access to clean water.

- Advertisement -

The government’s efforts through the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide clean drinking water to the village have fallen short, leaving Duliapara residents to consume water tainted with excessive iron content, evident from its reddish hue. Consequently, various health issues, including kidney and skin diseases, have emerged in the area due to the use of contaminated water, causing widespread concern and panic among the residents.

Anger mounts against the contractor responsible for the delayed implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, which was supposed to cover an area of 1000 square meters. Urgent appeals have been made to departmental authorities to inspect the water quality and expedite the provision of clean drinking water in Duliapara village.

6 Top Career Options After GATE
6 Top Career Options After GATE
10 Animals That Live Longer Than Humans
10 Animals That Live Longer Than Humans
Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit
Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit
9 Exotic Pets You Can’t Legally Own In India
9 Exotic Pets You Can’t Legally Own In India
Health Benefits Of Purple Cabbage
Health Benefits Of Purple Cabbage
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Mizoram registers 13.5 % GSDP growth in FY 2022-23

The Hills Times - 0
6 Top Career Options After GATE 10 Animals That Live Longer Than Humans Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit 9 Exotic Pets You Can’t Legally Own In India Health Benefits Of Purple Cabbage