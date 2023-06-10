Janbhagidari program organised at Kendriya Vidyalaya 2



HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 9: Janbhagidari, an umbrella project initiated by the ministry of Education, aims to promote and support the theme of ‘Foundation Literacy and Numeracy (FLN)’ in the context of blended learning.

The central government intends to raise awareness and foster a sense of pride among stakeholders such as students, teachers, parents, and the general public about G20, NEP 2020, and FLN through this mega project. The project focuses on teaching children from classes 1 to 3 using the play-way method, giving special emphasis to learning mathematics and language through play.

The goal is to achieve a solid foundation and functional skills in mathematics and language for current students of classes 1 to 3 by 2026-27. The Janbhagidari program, which began on June 1 and will continue till June 15, recently took place at Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Airforce Station, Tezpur.



The day-long program witnessed the participation of nearly one hundred teachers and students from various government, semi-government, and private schools. The event commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Uttam Kumar Pujari, the principal of Hindustani Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tezpur, who attended as the chief guest. Sanjay Sarkar, the principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Airforce Station, Tezpur, delivered the welcome address.

The first session featured Balbindar Kour, PGT, as a resource person, discussing G20, while the second session saw Rumki Dev, PRT, addressing NEP 2020. The chief guest provided an overview of the topics discussed in the third session. Recitation and reading cycles were conducted by Manimala Sarma and Jahida Begum. Venkateswar Prasad, assistant commissioner of the regional office of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) in Guwahati, addressed the program virtually. Manimala Sarma delivered the vote of thanks to conclude the event.