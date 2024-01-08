Joi Barua mesmerises Jorhat with musical extravaganza

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Jan 7: Renowned singer and music composer Joi Barua, appointed as the district election icon for Jorhat election district in the upcoming Parliamentary Elections of 2024, graced an awareness program at Millennium Park, Baruah Chariali, Jorhat, on Saturday evening. The event, organised by the Jorhat district administration as part of the ‘Moromor Jorhat’ initiative and SVEEP activities for the summary revision of the electoral roll in 2024, aimed at encouraging voter education and participation.

Joi Barua captivated the audience with his soulful songs and engaged in interactive sessions, highlighting the significance of casting votes on the polling day. He particularly addressed first-time voters, urging them not to miss the opportunity to participate in the democratic process, which stands as one of the largest in the world.

Expressing gratitude for being appointed as the district election icon, Joi Barua actively participated in a mass signature campaign for creating voter awareness. Jorhat district commissioner Pulak Mahanta, also the district election officer, welcomed the attendees, discussing the poll process and urging voters to exercise their franchise.

The event featured a lively performance by dancers from Jorhat Kala Niketan, adding vibrancy to the awareness program. District administration officials and notable citizens graced the occasion, making it a memorable and impactful initiative towards fostering voter education and participation in the region.