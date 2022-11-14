Jorhat Citizens’ Committee seeks PM’s intervention in closure of Dr JK Saikia Homeopathic Medical College

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 13: A citizens’ committee of Jorhat has sought the intervention of PM Narendra Modi on the issue of alleged state government’s decision to close Dr JK Saikia Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Jorhat and relocate it to Guwahati.

It may be mentioned here that ‘Dr JK Saikia Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital Surakhya Samitee’ was constituted in a public meeting held at the college on November 10 by local people with support from several organisations to discuss and oppose the alleged government’s move to close the institute and amalgamate it with another in Guwahati.

The Samitee, headed by Dr Abhijit Kumar Gogoi as president, Niranjan Mahanta as working president consists of several noted people of Jorhat.

In a memorandum mailed to the Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday by the Samitee, it was stated that the said institute “established in 1975, is the first government homeopathic college in the north-eastern region and only one in Upper Assam that also provides services to the people of the neighbouring states”.

Moreover, several north-eastern states had contributed to the development of the college, which has seats reserved for students of those states, and presently students from neighbouring states were pursuing their degrees in the institute, the memorandum mentioned.

Stating that the campus of the college spreads over eight acres of land having a herbal garden in three acres that is used for research and also for treatment purpose, student hostels on 2.64 acres and college building, auditorium, etc., on 1.9835 acres area, the memorandum urged the Prime Minister to look into the matter and not the let the institute closed and “deprive the services provided by the college” to the people of the region.

Copies of the memorandum have been also mailed to Union Ministries of Health and Family Welfare, and AYUSH.

It may be mentioned here that the said college celebrated its 47th Foundation Day on October 10 with Union minister for AYUSH, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal attending the programme as the chief guest.

It may be mentioned also here that on November 9, Congress party workers led by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president, Rana Goswami staged a sit-in stir in front of the college, to protest against the alleged government’s move.

It may be mentioned here that the Jorhat district unit of AJYCP on November 6 expressed serious concern and opposed the proposed move by the government to amalgamate the homeopathic medical colleges at Jorhat and Nagaon to one in Guwahati.

The students’ body referred to a letter reportedly written by director of AYUSH, Assam, to the principals of the two colleges (Jorhat and Nagaon), where it was mentioned to close the admission in the two homeopathic medical colleges at Jorhat and Nagaon, for the academic sessions 2022-23.