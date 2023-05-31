Jorhat dist unit BJP launches month long Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan



HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 30: The Jorhat district BJP unit along with the rest of the country on Tuesday launched month-long Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan to mark the completion of 9 years of BJP led government in the Centre.

Addressing newspersons at the BJP Jorhat district office here, Jorhat district president Hemanta Kalita said that the party has a series of programmes lined up in different places of the district till June 30 as part of the massive outreach campaign to make the people aware about the era of progress and prosperity ushered in under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stating that along with the journey of development, India’s stature in the global arena had been elevated manifold, Kalita said that events like conference of intellectuals, meeting to observe Black Day (imposition of emergency) on June 25 will be organised by the party across the district.

Kalita, a former Titabar MLA, stated that meetings with social media influencers, businessmen, and people from other professions will be organised.

He said that under the Vikash Tirtha initiative, social workers and other sections of people would be taken to visit places where major developmental schemes and projects had been undertaken.

The International Yoga Day on June 21 will be observed at the mandal level across the district and Sanjukta Morcha Sanmilan would be part of the outreach campaign.

He said that national leaders would be visiting the state in this context and Nalin Kohli, Supreme Court advocate, would be visiting Jorhat.

Other district level leaders were present on the occasion.

