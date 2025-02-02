Judicial employees observe black day in Hojai

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Feb 1: The All Assam Judicial Employees Union of the Hojai District Committee observed Black Day for one hour (from 12 pm to 1 pm) at Srimanta Sankardev Nagar Court premises in Hojai district on Saturday.

The black day was observed in support to the call from All Assam Government NPS Employees Unions.

The Black Day was observed in demand of cancellation of the new pension policy of NPS and restoration of the old pension policy.

Talking to the reporters, Partha Pratim Sarma, chief administrative officer, Hojai Judiciary said that abiding by the call of All Assam Government NPS Employees Union, they had observed black day on Saturday in demand of cancellation of the new pension policy and restoration of old pension policy. Organising secretary Bishnu Sah said, ”For a long time we have been demanding restoration of old pension policy and again we appeal to the Government of Assam to restore the old pension policy and cancel the new pension policy. Notably, all the staff of Hojai Judiciary observed the black day.