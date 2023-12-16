Jugal Higher Secondary School celebrates School Week

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 15: As part of the School Week observance, Jugal Higher Secondary School in Dhekiajuli sub-division, Tezpur, organised a lively cultural rally on Thursday, leaving a lasting impression on the participants. The rally, flagged off by Krishna Kanta Talukdar, district programme officer and zonal secretary of SEBA, showcased the diverse ethnic cultures and heritage of the nation, highlighting unity among people from different sections of the community.

Krishna Kanta Talukdar, in his inaugural speech, commended the school for its efforts in presenting the rich heritage, harmony, and dignity of ethnic arts through roles inspired by the epic Ramayana and Mahabharata. Students played various characters, contributing to the cultural richness of the event.

The cultural rally, attended by teaching and non-teaching staff, guardians, and members of the School Management and Development Committee (SMDC), started from the school campus and traversed NH 15, drawing the attention of the local community.

At the culmination of the rally, headmaster Biswajit Boro hoisted the school flag and delivered an opening speech, highlighting the events planned for the School Week. The festivities continued with the flagging off of a hundred-meter race among the students by the headmaster. President of Bamunpukhuri Gaon Panchayat Kamini Kakati and SMDC president Bakul Kurmi delivered encouraging speeches, motivating students to channel their talents in the days to come.

The program was further enriched by the presence of distinguished citizens in the area, including Dambaraudhar Saikia, Madhab Saikia, Bharati Devi, Indreswar Nath, and Hemlata Saikia. The entire event was skillfully conducted by school teacher Ningkunisha Neog, contributing to the overall success of the School Week celebration.