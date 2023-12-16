13 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 16, 2023
type here...

Jugal Higher Secondary School celebrates School Week

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

 

- Advertisement -

TEZPUR, Dec 15: As part of the School Week observance, Jugal Higher Secondary School in Dhekiajuli sub-division, Tezpur, organised a lively cultural rally on Thursday, leaving a lasting impression on the participants. The rally, flagged off by Krishna Kanta Talukdar, district programme officer and zonal secretary of SEBA, showcased the diverse ethnic cultures and heritage of the nation, highlighting unity among people from different sections of the community.

 

Krishna Kanta Talukdar, in his inaugural speech, commended the school for its efforts in presenting the rich heritage, harmony, and dignity of ethnic arts through roles inspired by the epic Ramayana and Mahabharata. Students played various characters, contributing to the cultural richness of the event.

 

- Advertisement -

The cultural rally, attended by teaching and non-teaching staff, guardians, and members of the School Management and Development Committee (SMDC), started from the school campus and traversed NH 15, drawing the attention of the local community.

 

At the culmination of the rally, headmaster Biswajit Boro hoisted the school flag and delivered an opening speech, highlighting the events planned for the School Week. The festivities continued with the flagging off of a hundred-meter race among the students by the headmaster. President of Bamunpukhuri Gaon Panchayat Kamini Kakati and SMDC president Bakul Kurmi delivered encouraging speeches, motivating students to channel their talents in the days to come.

 

- Advertisement -

The program was further enriched by the presence of distinguished citizens in the area, including Dambaraudhar Saikia, Madhab Saikia, Bharati Devi, Indreswar Nath, and Hemlata Saikia. The entire event was skillfully conducted by school teacher Ningkunisha Neog, contributing to the overall success of the School Week celebration.

 

 

Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland
Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

UPPL celebrates three years of progressive governance

The Hills Times - 0
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati 7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland