KA joins nation in Teachers’ Day celebration

DIPHU, Sept 5: The education department of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) organised a district level Teachers’ Day celebration at DAV HS School here on Monday.

During the celebration of the education department, KAAC honoured 17 teachers for their selfless contributions towards the uplift of the education scenario.

While another 17 teachers from LP, 29 from ME and 37 from high school who have retired were also honoured and felicitated by chairman of KAAC, Raju Tisso.

Meritorious students who secured positions in the last HSLC examination from Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong were also felicitated.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Tisso said, “Teachers are guides, philosophers and motivators. It is the teachers who guide the students to make them perfect and to choose their future career. It is due to their selfless devotion and service in education that they are being honoured. The job of a teacher is one of the most respected ones.”

Executive Member of KAAC, Education, Richard Tokbi called upon students to respect their teachers.

The celebration was attended by EMs D Uphing Maslai, Kangbura Killing and Member of Autonomous Council (MAC), Headsing Rongphar and Phenpiga Rengma, Ajit Kumar Dey and Krishna Bhattarai.

In Bokajan, educational institutions observed the day with day-long functions. Vidya Sagar High School, Green Valley High School, Bokajan Higher Secondary School, Pranab Vidyapith High School, Bokajan Jinbaba Higher Secondary School, Bokajan Vivekananda Higher Secondary School, Bokajan College, Eastern Karbi Anglong College, High Mountain English High School, DVN High School, SNS Academy High School, St. John English High School, Shanti Niketan English High School, etc., observed the day with facilitation and honouring the teachers.