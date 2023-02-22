22 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
type here...

KAAC member Fenpiga Rengmai attends first Naga Youth Conference at Jorhat

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 21: The All Assam Naga Welfare Society (AANWS) , a body representing people belonging to different tribes of Nagaland  residing in Assam, organised a two-day conference titled First Naga Youth Conference at the Eastern Theological College at Rajabari here on February 17-18.

- Advertisement -

The open session of the conference held on the second day was presided over by the president of Tangsa National Council of Assam — Nong Youngkuk and the chief guest was Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Member Fenpiga Rengmai. Dr Kaustubh Kumar Deka, an Assistant professor at Dibrugarh University, also spoke at the event.

Earlier, objective of the event was stated by the general secretary of AANWS M Konyak. Earlier in the day, self-defence training, a career counselling session and a seminar was organised.

As part of the conference, a cultural programme featuring  folk songs and dances of various Naga tribes was held besides a beauty pagent titled  ‘Miss Naga Assam-2023’ was also organised in the evening.

BTS Member Jungkook’s Hottest Concert Looks
BTS Member Jungkook’s Hottest Concert Looks
Disha Patani’s Secret To A Curvaceous Physique
Disha Patani’s Secret To A Curvaceous Physique
Stylish Outfits To Steal From Monalisa’s Wardrobe
Stylish Outfits To Steal From Monalisa’s Wardrobe
Top 10 Places visit in Assam
Top 10 Places visit in Assam
Amazing Outfit Of Shweta Tiwari
Amazing Outfit Of Shweta Tiwari
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Obituary: Purnananda Handique

The Hills Times - 0
BTS Member Jungkook’s Hottest Concert Looks Disha Patani’s Secret To A Curvaceous Physique Stylish Outfits To Steal From Monalisa’s Wardrobe Top 10 Places visit in Assam Amazing Outfit Of Shweta Tiwari