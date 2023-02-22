KAAC member Fenpiga Rengmai attends first Naga Youth Conference at Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 21: The All Assam Naga Welfare Society (AANWS) , a body representing people belonging to different tribes of Nagaland residing in Assam, organised a two-day conference titled First Naga Youth Conference at the Eastern Theological College at Rajabari here on February 17-18.

The open session of the conference held on the second day was presided over by the president of Tangsa National Council of Assam — Nong Youngkuk and the chief guest was Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Member Fenpiga Rengmai. Dr Kaustubh Kumar Deka, an Assistant professor at Dibrugarh University, also spoke at the event.

Earlier, objective of the event was stated by the general secretary of AANWS M Konyak. Earlier in the day, self-defence training, a career counselling session and a seminar was organised.

As part of the conference, a cultural programme featuring folk songs and dances of various Naga tribes was held besides a beauty pagent titled ‘Miss Naga Assam-2023’ was also organised in the evening.