KAAC Repolls: Total 1,815 Voters Exercised Their Franchise

SATGAON, June 10: The repolling to two polling stations in Duar Amla Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituency, West Karbi Anglong went off peacefully on Friday.

The polling percentage at 16 Punja LP school Left/Right Wing Polling Station (PS) was 78.96 % and Punja ME School Left/Right Wing recorded a poll percentage of 82.02%.

The voting on June 8 for the election to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) was held in all the 26 MAC constituencies in both Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

On June 8, the poll day there was an incident of violence in Punja PS 16 and 17 on the question of the disappearance of the stamp for stamping ballot papers.

An angry mob brought out the ballot boxes and burnt along with the ballot papers. Following the incident, the DC of West Karbi Anglong had to order for re-poll.

There are five contesting candidates in the fray, viz., Prabhat Chandra Taro of the BJP, Bijoy Teron from Congress, Longki Timung from APHLC, Sorkar Phangcho from Autonomous State Demand Committee and Ramsing Engti, an independent.

Additional SP, West Karbi Anglong, Bolin Deori while on duty at the Polling Stations told media persons that 1,815 voters exercised their franchise under strict vigil of Assam police and paramilitary personnel. The voting was peaceful without any untoward incident. The counting will take place on June 12 at Hamren, West Karbi Anglong.