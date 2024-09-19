Kanki-Belguri Greater Multipurpose Cooperative Society holds 2024-25 AGM

HT Correspondent

HOWRAGHAT, Sept 18: The 2024-2025 Annual General Meeting of the Kanki-Belguri Greater Multipurpose Cooperative Society under Howraghat Assembly Constituency of Karbi Anglong district was held at the office premises of the Cooperative Society at 10 am on Wednesday.

The general meeting of the Kanki-Belguri Greater Multipurpose Cooperative Society was presided over by the Chairman of the Cooperative Society Samsing Teron. The meeting was attended by Lionel Teron as the chief guest and observer and members of the cooperative society Tiken Bora, Ramayan Chouhan, Dhanen Brahma and Hukuram Kathar, share holders from Kanki Inti village, Belguri, South Dighlipar, Garkhia Pokhuri, Chamguri, Durgapur, Palkamati and other villages.

Secretary of the Cooperative Society Kamala Medhi presented the accounts of the Society and a budget for the development of the Cooperative Society for the year 2025-26. In the meeting Biren Inti and Pavithra Patar were elected as auditors for the next financial year.