Kapili College organises 29th Social Fresher’s Meet

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Sept 17: The 29th social fresher’s meet to welcome fresh students of HS 1st year and TDC 1st year was organised at Kapili College on Saturday within the college premises. The first session of the program commenced with the flag hoisting by Honsing Terang, chairman of the Governing Body of Kapili College. The wall magazine titled ‘Vojaru Ahir’ was inaugurated by Sarsing Engleng, the ex-chairman of Kapili College Governing Body.

- Advertisement -

The second session was presided over by Dr Guru Prasad Upadhyay, the principal of Kapili College. Jeetendra Harijan, the vice principal, welcomed and honoured the guests with a Karbi Poho. The fresher students received a warm welcome from the principal. The college also felicitated Manita Kumari and Dhanmani Chauhan for securing the 1st and 2nd ranks in TDC final year in Hindi major from Assam University, Silchar during the year 2022. They were honoured with Karbi Poho, medals, and certificates.

Biren Sing Engti, inspector of schools, Karbi Anglong, and in-charge additional director of Education graced the occasion as the guest of honour. Engti encouraged the student community to study sincerely for their future and urged the college authority to plant more trees for a better environment.

In his presidential speech, Dr Guru Prasad Upadhyay, the principal, urged the fresher students to study hard, maintain discipline, and actively participate in co-curricular activities in the college.

The occasion was also attended by Dhonsing Dera, chairman of Irrigation Development Board and chairman of the Governing Body of Kapili College; Kartik Teron, inspector of statistics, Hamren; George Chutia, district sports officer, West Karbi Anglong; Anamika Nunisa, sub divisional sports officer, and others.