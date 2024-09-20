28.1 C
Karbi Anglong joins Orunodoi 3.0 launching

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 19: Ceremonial launch of Orunodoi 3.0 was marked by a live telecast of the chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma launching the scheme in Guwahati.

In Karbi Anglong district, the live telecast was held at three key locations viz. Bokajan, Diphu, and Howraghat LACs, with an additional venue at Rongkhang LAC in West Karbi Anglong. Chief Executive Member (CEM), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang and MP of 6 – Diphu (ST) Parliament Constituency, Amarsing Tisso graced the occasion at Rongkhang.

The primary event in Diphu was organized by the Karbi Anglong District Administration at Sarsing Teron (Langkuk Habe) Town Hall.

The MLA of Diphu LAC, Bidyasing Engleng attended the programme as the chief guest, along with Executive Members of KAAC, Members of Autonomous Council (MACs); chairman of Diphu Municipal Board, Rah Kro and District Commissioner, Nirola Phangchopi and others.

Following the live telecast, the chief guest addressed the public emphasising the Chief Minister’s focus on women’s empowerment. He urged everyone to fully utilise the opportunities presented by government schemes, particularly Orunodoi 3.0.

It was also announced that free admission to educational institutions will be provided for girl students on condition that they present a valid ration card at the time of admission.

