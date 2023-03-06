Karbi Anglong Police Rescues Two Gibbons From Illegal Smuggling

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, March 6: The Assam Police on Sunday saved two Gibbons and arrested two individuals pertaining to the matter in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

The Karbi Anglong police tweeted that the Hoolock Gibbons was released during a naka check at Lahorijan after seizing a truck filled with garlic. The gibbons were found to be smuggled inside a cage in the seized truck.

According to police officials, the intercepted truck was unlawfully smuggling the endangered species hailing from Manipur through the Karbi Anglong district. The seized truck carries registration number AS-01 PC-3927.

The arrested smugglers have been identified as Mohammad Waris and Naowa Meitei, both residing in Imphal.

The police also stated that the gibbons have been handed over to the forest department of the state. A detailed investigation has been further commenced into the incident.

Earlier in the previous month, rare species of animals were rescued from the throngs of smugglers in Guwahati. Two golden jackals and one tiger cub were saved from the Kamakhya Railway Station.

As per reports, the animals were released from the Lokmanya Tilak Express. One person was arrested regarding the matter. The animals were allegedly being transported from Guwahati to Mumbai.