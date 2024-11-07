Minister Dass inaugurates Jagannath Mahaprabhu Temple in Bangaon

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 7: Assam Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, inaugurated the Shri Shri Jagannath Mahaprabhu Temple in Bajali’s Bangaon, the Minister announced on Thursday.

The Rural Development Minister also informed that the temple was built with a generous contribution of 2 crore rupees.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Minister Dass stated, “Devotion brought to life in Bangaon! I am proud to inaugurate the Shri Shri Jagannath Mahaprabhu Temple in Bangaon, Bajali, built with a generous contribution of 2 crore rupees.”

Dass further expressed immense pride in the occasion and offered his heartfelt devotion at the feet of Lord Jagannath.

He also acknowledged the dedication of the residents of Bangaon, whose collective effort brought the temple to life.

“This is a moment of great privilege for me. I offer my heartfelt devotion at the feet of the Lord and express my gratitude to the residents of Bangaon for their dedication in constructing this beautiful temple”, he added.

The inauguration of the temple has been a significant milestone for the region, providing a new spiritual center for the community.