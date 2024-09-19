Karbi Anglong to launch Orunodoi 3.0 scheme

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 18: The Karbi Anglong District Administration has finalised venues for the ceremonial launch of Orunodoi 3.0, a key social welfare initiative focused on empowering economically disadvantaged families, particularly women. The launch will take place on September 19 across Diphu, Sarihajan, and Phuloni LACs.

The Executive Member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Education, Richard Tokbi will attended as the Chief Guest in Bokajan in the launch of Orunodoi scheme, while MLA Darsing Ronghang will attended at Howraghat and MLA Bidyasing Engleng will be attending at Diphu. MP Amarsing Tisso and Chief Executive Member (CEM), KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang will attend the event at the Rongkhang LAC.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma will officially launch Orunodoi 3.0 from Guwahati, with live broadcasts at all event locations.

To ensure a successful event, the District Administration has made extensive preparations. 10,000 leaflets have been distributed to raise public awareness, and more than 2,000 beneficiaries are expected to attend at Diphu. Comprehensive arrangements, including medical teams, fire services, police security, and uninterrupted power supply by APDCL, are put in place to ensure a smooth and secure event.