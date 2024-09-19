27.3 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 19, 2024
type here...

Karbi Anglong to launch Orunodoi 3.0 scheme

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 18: The Karbi Anglong District Administration has finalised venues for the ceremonial launch of Orunodoi 3.0, a key social welfare initiative focused on empowering economically disadvantaged families, particularly women. The launch will take place on September 19 across Diphu, Sarihajan, and Phuloni LACs.

- Advertisement -

The Executive Member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Education, Richard Tokbi will attended as the Chief Guest in Bokajan in the launch of Orunodoi scheme, while MLA Darsing Ronghang will attended at Howraghat and MLA Bidyasing Engleng will be attending at Diphu. MP Amarsing Tisso and Chief Executive Member (CEM), KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang will attend the event at the Rongkhang LAC.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma will officially launch Orunodoi 3.0 from Guwahati, with live broadcasts at all event locations.

To ensure a successful event, the District Administration has made extensive preparations. 10,000 leaflets have been distributed to raise public awareness, and more than 2,000 beneficiaries are expected to attend at Diphu. Comprehensive arrangements, including medical teams, fire services, police security, and uninterrupted power supply by APDCL, are put in place to ensure a smooth and secure event.

Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Renowned radio artiste Digen Mahanta passes away

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend 10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter