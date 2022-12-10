Karbi Langpi Middle-2 Project: APGCL, KAAC sign MoU

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 9: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and Assam Power Generation Corporation Ltd (APGCL) have signed a MoU for the building of a hydroelectric project over Karbi Langpi (river) in West Karbi Anglong.

The MoU was signed by the APGCL’s chief general manager, Kanu Kamal Bhuyan and the principal secretary of KAAC, Mukul Kumar Saikia at Arboretum Hall, Matipung in presence of the chief executive member (CEM) of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang on Friday.

The hydro project will be known as Karbi Langpi Middle-2 Project and West Karbi Anglong and Karbi Anglong will benefit from the project.

The MoU will be valid for 35 years and KAAC will hand over 22.5 hectares of land to APGCL for the construction of 24 Megawatt KLHEP which cost Rs 300 crore. Generation of employment of technical and Grade- III & IV posts, free domestic electricity for 5 years to 171 affected families and a compensation of Rs 34.09 crore will also be given. The KAAC will get 6 percent revenue from APGCL, and some departments like Fisheries, Tourism, etc., will also benefit from the project.

The APGCL highly appreciated the chief executive member of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang and executive members of KAAC and officers for their cooperation in the construction of the 24 Megawatt Karbi Langpi Hydro Electric Project in the middle of Karbi Langpi River.