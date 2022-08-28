Karbi People Will Not Accept Any Land Transfer Move: JCCPA

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 27: The Joint Coordination Committee for Protection of Autonomy (JCCPA) on Saturday claimed that the boundary dispute between Karbi Anglong (Assam) and Meghalaya was resolved way back in 1951.

The committee feels that since the boundary dispute was settled decades ago, there is no need to re-open it again.

Talking to the press persons here, the JCCPA convenor Kharsing Teron said, “The boundary of Karbi Anglong is well defined. The Khasis reclaimed the areas from the report of a commission constituted in 1951. But we are very clear that the Block –I, Block –II, Khanduli and Psiar areas are very much part of the Karbi Anglong. We cannot accept the transfer of these areas to Meghalaya.”

Teron further said that the boundaries were properly defined after taking into consideration the historical background and opinions of both sides. “The boundary issue has already been resolved in 1951 and there is no need to re-open it again,” Teron said.

Notably, on August 21 last, both governments of Meghalaya and Assam had decided to form separate regional committees on inter-state boundary issues. He said that the two governments have claimed they have already resolved in 6 areas and signed a pack on March 29, 2022.

The second phase of discussion started on August 1 last with regional committees to be constituted by the respective governments.

It was also decided that Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) would be a part of one of the three regional committees to be constituted by the Assam government.

The JCCPA convenor also exclaimed that the people of Karbi Anglong will never accept whatever decision is taken by the regional committees formed by the government of Assam.

“A consultative meeting must be convened with all social organisations, political leaders and conscious natives of the hills district so that the issue can be raised together. The JCCPA will also urge the KAAC to react to it, as it is the responsible body. The KAAC should convene a special session on the issue,” Teron further said.

Meanwhile, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council member Avijit Kro said that currently there is no law and order problem along the boundary. He said, “The deputy commissioner and superintendent of police of West Karbi Anglong have been asked to remain alert.”

He assured that not a single part of Chinthong area will go to Meghalaya.