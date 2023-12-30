‘Katha-Saurabh: An Evening Tea Adda’ to be held in Majuli

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Dec 29: The second installment of the engaging intellectual gathering, ‘Katha-Saurabh: An Evening Tea Adda,’ is set to take place on Saturday at Kamalabari in Majuli.

A collaborative effort by Jorhat-based state-level voluntary organizations: S I Media Foundation (SIMFA) and Bonphul, the upcoming program aims to foster a free and fair interaction on the topic ‘Journalism and Social Life: As I See’ with the esteemed guest, veteran journalist and writer Kishori Mohan Paul.

Scheduled to commence at 3:30 pm, the event will unfold at ‘Bhogali Joiba-Boichitrya Kshetra’ in the Kamalabari area of the river-island district. Organisers anticipate the participation of conscientious citizens eager to engage in an exchange of views on the theme with the esteemed guest.

It is worth noting that this program, initiated on December 4, 2022, in Jorhat, aims to provide a platform for discussing various socio-cultural issues with selected personalities from the state. The initiative was launched at the special initiative of Dr Nabajyoti Dutta, assistant professor at DHSK Commerce College, Dibrugarh, and Sanjit Kumar Bordoloi, writer.