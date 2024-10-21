Kathin Civar Daan Utsav celebrated at Margherita Buddha Vihar

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Oct 20: The sacred and auspicious festival ‘Kathin Civar Daan Utsav’, a significant event for the global Buddhist community, was celebrated with great fervour at Margherita Buddha Vihar on Saturday and Sunday.

This revered festival, which takes place annually in October and November, follows the conclusion of the three-month ‘Varsha Vaas’ (Raining Retreat), symbolising the end of the monastic retreat season for the Buddhist community worldwide.

The two-day celebration at Margherita Buddha Vihar began on Saturday with a unique and intricate ceremony involving the weaving of a special ‘civar’ (monk’s robe).

Over 50 skilled weavers from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya participated in the sacred task of weaving the robe, which had to be completed before sunrise.

The finished civar was then ceremoniously handed over to a Buddhist monk, marking a significant ritual of the Kathin Civar Daan Utsav.

The second day’s program started with the ‘Prabhat Vandana’ (morning prayer), followed by the hoisting of the World Buddhist flag by Bhikkhu Pragyasara, a senior monk from Mache Gaon Buddha Vihar.

The day’s events continued with Buddha Puja, Sangha Daan (offering to the monastic community), and the formal Kathin Civar Daan.

The celebrations also featured religious discourses delivered by the attending Buddhist monks, who shared spiritual teachings with the devotees.

In the presence of more than 500 Upasak and Upasika from Tinsukia, Dibrugarh district, and the neighbouring state of Arunachal Pradesh, Bhikkhu Pragyasara said that Kathin Civar Daan Utsav is a significant festival for the global Buddhist community. During the three-month Varsha Vaas (Raining Retreat), from the Aahar month (July) Purnima to the Ahin month (October), Buddhist monks must remain at their respective Buddha Vihars and cannot stay outside.

Pravarana Purnima marks the end of this holy period, after which Buddha devotees celebrate Kathin Civar Daan Utsav for a month at every Buddha Vihar. During this festival, they donate whatever they can, which is why it is called Kathin Civar Daan Utsav, said Bhikkhu Pragyasara.

Speaking about the festival, Bhikkhu Gyanowada, the head monk of Margherita Buddha Vihar, emphasised the inclusive nature of the Kathin Civar Daan Utsav, which draws attendees from all walks of life, regardless of caste, creed, race, language, or religion. “Every year, we celebrate this festival with harmony and devotion, creating a platform for people from diverse backgrounds to come together and participate in this holy occasion,” he said.

The dedication of the weavers from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya in crafting the civar on the first day highlighted the spirit of unity and cultural diversity present at the event. On Sunday, they were felicitated with an appreciation certificate, along with a traditional Assamese cheleng chador and an honorarium.

The celebrations concluded On Sunday evening with the lighting of over 1,000 candles, illuminating the Margherita Buddha Vihar premises and creating a serene atmosphere that encapsulated the spiritual essence of the Kathin Civar Daan Utsav.