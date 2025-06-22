Public awareness meeting held at Nagsankar against anti-social activities

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 21: A public awareness meeting was held at the Nagsankar Natya Mancha on Friday under the initiative of the Nagsankar Development Committee to address the growing concern over anti-social activities in the greater Naduar area.

- Advertisement -

The meeting was chaired by Jyoti Hazarika, with Kokheswar Das, secretary of the committee, outlining the objectives at the outset.

The meeting aimed to alert the public to the recent increase in unlawful behaviour in the region and to encourage community participation in curbing such activities.

Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika attended the programme as the chief guest. In his address, the MLA cautioned those involved in anti-social behaviour to refrain from actions that disrupt public peace and harmony.

He also appealed to the public to collectively oppose and report any such incidents.

- Advertisement -

Several other speakers, including Naduar Circle Officer Pradip Saikia, Bhaba Saikia, Nirmali Saikia, Putul Bora, Lochan Bora, and Anjan Baskota, addressed the gathering and expressed their concern over the current situation.

The meeting follows two recent incidents that have caused public outrage.

On June 17, four pairs of college students were found in objectionable conditions at a roadside eatery near the historic Nagsankar Mandir.

The operation, conducted by Sootea police with the assistance of the eatery owner Hemanta Mech, resulted in the students being apprehended.

- Advertisement -

In a separate case, Sootea police also detained one Ritumani Saikia Nath from LB Road on charges of running a brothel from her residence.

Both incidents have sparked concern among local residents, prompting calls for immediate community vigilance and stricter enforcement.