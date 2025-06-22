DAJGUA campaign witnesses resounding success in Silchar

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 21: The Dharti Aaba Janajatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA), a special initiative under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, was successfully observed at Gandhi Bhawan, Silchar on Saturday, marking a significant step towards inclusive governance and empowerment of tribal communities in the region.

According to an official statement issued by the Regional Office of Information & Public Relations, Barak Valley Zone, Silchar, the campaign witnessed enthusiastic participation from tribal citizens alongside active involvement from key government departments and local bodies.

The initiative aimed at achieving 100% saturation of individual entitlements among the tribal population, including Aadhaar enrolment and correction, Ayushman Bharat card issuance, PM-KISAN registration, and Jan Dhan account opening.

The event was graced by the presence of Sushil Bading, Under-Secretary (IFD), Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, who reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to the socio-economic upliftment of tribal communities.

Unhale Asish Vidyadhar, IAS, In-charge Commissioner of Silchar Municipal Corporation, also attended the programme and addressed the gathering.

Other officials present included Norsing Bey, ACS, District Development Commissioner, Cachar; P K Borah, Chief Executive Officer, Cachar Zilla Parishad; the Lead District Manager, PNB, Silchar; the District Agricultural Officer, Cachar; and various departmental heads who extended institutional support for smooth implementation of the campaign.

As part of public outreach, a street drama was performed at Gandhi Bagh Park to raise awareness about welfare schemes.

The performance proved to be an effective and engaging method to communicate the benefits of government initiatives to the tribal community.

The event saw robust participation and the provision of on-the-spot support services, making the campaign both impactful and result-oriented.

The success of DAJGUA in Silchar reinforced the government’s inclusive development agenda and its commitment to ensuring that tribal citizens are not left behind in the nation’s growth journey.