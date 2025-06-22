26.8 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 22, 2025
type here...

DAJGUA campaign witnesses resounding success in Silchar

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 21: The Dharti Aaba Janajatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA), a special initiative under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, was successfully observed at Gandhi Bhawan, Silchar on Saturday, marking a significant step towards inclusive governance and empowerment of tribal communities in the region.

- Advertisement -

According to an official statement issued by the Regional Office of Information & Public Relations, Barak Valley Zone, Silchar, the campaign witnessed enthusiastic participation from tribal citizens alongside active involvement from key government departments and local bodies.

Related Posts:

The initiative aimed at achieving 100% saturation of individual entitlements among the tribal population, including Aadhaar enrolment and correction, Ayushman Bharat card issuance, PM-KISAN registration, and Jan Dhan account opening.

The event was graced by the presence of Sushil Bading, Under-Secretary (IFD), Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, who reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to the socio-economic upliftment of tribal communities.

Unhale Asish Vidyadhar, IAS, In-charge Commissioner of Silchar Municipal Corporation, also attended the programme and addressed the gathering.

- Advertisement -

Other officials present included Norsing Bey, ACS, District Development Commissioner, Cachar; P K Borah, Chief Executive Officer, Cachar Zilla Parishad; the Lead District Manager, PNB, Silchar; the District Agricultural Officer, Cachar; and various departmental heads who extended institutional support for smooth implementation of the campaign.

As part of public outreach, a street drama was performed at Gandhi Bagh Park to raise awareness about welfare schemes.

The performance proved to be an effective and engaging method to communicate the benefits of government initiatives to the tribal community.

The event saw robust participation and the provision of on-the-spot support services, making the campaign both impactful and result-oriented.

- Advertisement -

The success of DAJGUA in Silchar reinforced the government’s inclusive development agenda and its commitment to ensuring that tribal citizens are not left behind in the nation’s growth journey.

5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Operation Sindhu: 827 Indian nationals brought back from Iran so far,...

The Hills Times -
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4 Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India 6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views 10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon 8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season