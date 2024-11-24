17 C
Keherukhunda village embarks on ‘Green Revolution’

TEZPUR, Nov 23: In a bid to combat climate change and conserve ecology, keeping in mind the ongoing COp29 in Azerbaijan, a landmark initiative was launched at Keherukhunda Panchayat office on Saturday under Dhekiajuli PS in Sonitpur District.

The project aims to transform Keherukhunda into a model Green Village, setting a precedent for sustainable development in Assam.

The event was organised by Dipankar Sundi, a research fellow, farmer, conservationist and engineer, local stakeholders, including the Keherukhunda Panchayat Committee, Agriculture Development Office, and members of the Keherukhunda Sports Club.

 The meeting, chaired by veteran tea planter Chandra Kurmi, was attended by distinguished guests, including Beni Tanti Sundi(Veteran Advocate and Social Worker), Dhruba Deka (agriculture development officer, Dhekiajuli), Batash Orang(social worker), and Sangeeta Deka (fellowship lead, IBTI). Eminent personalities, such as Churamon Rajbongshi, Kushal Kurmi, Jibon Ch Kurmi, Krishna Sundi, Ghanshyam Ghatowar, Lalit Sundi, Jogeshwar Hazam, Narayan Mahato, Ratan Saha, Maheshwar Orang, Naushad Ali also participated in the discussion among other villagers of Keherukhunda and nearby villages.

The meeting was also aired online and joined by Fellows across states like Delhi and Jharkhand and across Borders from Indonesia & Nepal and presided over by Shilpi Singh from IBTI).

“The initiative centers around two primary objectives: the restoration of 100 hectares of natural habitat and the implementation of integrated organic farming practices. These efforts aim to establish a thriving ecosystem, foster sustainable income opportunities for local youth, and unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of the medicinal Keheru fruit, from which the village derives its name. The goal is to revive this vital species naturally, reintegrating it into the village’s ecosystem.” Dipankar said.

The attendees brought their conversation full circle by taking a proactive step towards sustainability – planting trees around the Keherukhunda Panchayat office’s border. This symbolic gesture not only marked the end of their discussion but also signalled the beginning of their eco-friendly endeavours.

 The project is set to commence in 2025, and environmentally conscious individuals from across Assam are invited to join the effort. “Together, let’s make Keherukhunda a beacon of sustainability and inspire a greener future for Assam.”  Dipankar further asserted.

