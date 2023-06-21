Popular Guwahati Restaurant “Khao Gully” Penalized for Unhygienic Conditions

Guwahati, June 21: Guwahati’s bustling food scene has a new addition to its list of popular eateries with “Khao Gully,” a renowned restaurant located in the vibrant neighborhood of Christian Basti. However, recent developments have shed light on the restaurant’s unhygienic kitchen and unsanitary conditions, leading to a penalty being imposed by the authorities.

In response to a public complaint regarding the restaurant’s cleanliness, officials from the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) conducted a thorough inspection of Khao Gully. The inspection aimed to assess compliance with health and sanitation regulations, ensuring the safety of customers and maintaining hygiene standards.

During the inspection, GMC officials uncovered various concerns related to the restaurant’s kitchen and overall sanitation practices. The kitchen, which serves as the heart of any food establishment, was found to be in an unhygienic state.The overall sanitary conditions within Khao Gully failed to meet the required standards.

Considering the severity of the violations, the GMC officials decided to take necessary action. As a result, Khao Gully has been levied with a penalty of Rs. 80,000 for its failure to maintain a hygienic environment and adhere to sanitation guidelines.

Khao Gully, known for its popularity among young people, has faced a setback with this penalty. However, it also presents an opportunity for the restaurant to rectify the issues raised during the inspection and regain the trust of its loyal customer base.