Khatkhati police seize 50 kg opium in Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Nov 21: Khatkhati police in Karbi Anglong, in an operation under the instructions of Bokajan SDPO Rustam Raj Brahma and under the leadership of Khatkhati Police Station in-charge Nitul Saikia, caught a person red-handed with a huge quantity of opium.

- Advertisement -

During their daily naka checking on National Highway 39, the police examined a truck (number AS 01 RC 3587) coming from Dimapur and heading towards Guwahati. They found a total of forty-eight packets of opium in a secret chamber built in the upper part of the truck’s cabin.

In this regard, the police arrested the driver of the vehicle, identified as Gokul Podal, son of Bishnu Lal Podal of Senapati, Manipur.

The total weight of the seized opium is 50.20 kg, with a market value of Rs 2.50 crores.