25 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 1, 2024
type here...

Khel Maharan 2.0: 54 lakh registrations; CM encourages more youth participation

With two weeks still remaining for registration, Sarma took to the micro-blogging site X to share the extraordinary response and encourage more youth to participate.

AssamSportsLocal Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 1: Assam’s highly anticipated Khel Maharan 2.0 is set to become a landmark event, with registrations already surpassing 54 lakh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

- Advertisement -

With two weeks still remaining for registration, Sarma took to the micro-blogging site X to share the extraordinary response and encourage more youth to participate.

Related Posts:

He wrote, “The #KhelMaharan2 will see competitors vying for top honors in 7 sporting disciplines. With 2 weeks still remaining, over 53 lakh participants have already registered. Athletics, Swimming, and Kabaddi are the most applied disciplines till now.”

https://twitter.com/himantabiswa/status/1852217268345655423

The Chief Minister also included a registration link ( dsywassam.com/khel ), inviting young athletes to join the event and showcase their skills.

Meanwhile, Minister of Power, Sports, and Youth Welfare Nandita Gorlosa also praised the enthusiasm, noting that Khel Maharan 2.0 is set to be Assam’s largest-ever sports event.

- Advertisement -

“This event embodies the unrelenting enthusiasm of Assamese youth for sports,” Gorlosa posted on X, emphasizing how the event serves as a celebration of Assam’s sports culture and youth empowerment.

With seven disciplines to compete in, including popular sports like Athletics and Kabaddi, Khel Maharan 2.0 is expected to inspire Assam’s young generation to actively engage in sports and physical fitness.

8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India
10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India
Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation
Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation
Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings
Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings
Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November
Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

76th IPR Day: Sapam Singh lauds PR, media for bridging governance-citizens

The Hills Times -
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali 10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November