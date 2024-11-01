Khel Maharan 2.0: 54 lakh registrations; CM encourages more youth participation

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 1: Assam’s highly anticipated Khel Maharan 2.0 is set to become a landmark event, with registrations already surpassing 54 lakh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

With two weeks still remaining for registration, Sarma took to the micro-blogging site X to share the extraordinary response and encourage more youth to participate.

He wrote, “The #KhelMaharan2 will see competitors vying for top honors in 7 sporting disciplines. With 2 weeks still remaining, over 53 lakh participants have already registered. Athletics, Swimming, and Kabaddi are the most applied disciplines till now.”

The Chief Minister also included a registration link ( dsywassam.com/khel ), inviting young athletes to join the event and showcase their skills.

Meanwhile, Minister of Power, Sports, and Youth Welfare Nandita Gorlosa also praised the enthusiasm, noting that Khel Maharan 2.0 is set to be Assam’s largest-ever sports event.

“This event embodies the unrelenting enthusiasm of Assamese youth for sports,” Gorlosa posted on X, emphasizing how the event serves as a celebration of Assam’s sports culture and youth empowerment.

With seven disciplines to compete in, including popular sports like Athletics and Kabaddi, Khel Maharan 2.0 is expected to inspire Assam’s young generation to actively engage in sports and physical fitness.