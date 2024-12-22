Kokrajhar launches 100-Days campaign for TB elimination

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 21: With a view to eliminate the Tuberculosis (TB) amongst the citizens, a 100-Days intensified campaign on TB elimination began on Saturday in Kokrajhar.

- Advertisement -

The department of Health & Family Welfare, Kokrajhar has rolled out a 100-Days intensified Campaign on TB Elimination, aligning with the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP).

The campaign was inaugurated with the official flagging off of the NIKSHAY VAHAN by Dr Umesh Phangcho, director of Health Services, BTC, at the office of the Director of Health Services in Kokrajhar.

The NIKSHAY VAHAN will travel across the district to educate people about tuberculosis prevention, early diagnosis, treatment and highlighting about health awareness.

The initiative seeks to involve the community in combating the disease through active participation and awareness programs and urged the citizens for active participation during the campaign.