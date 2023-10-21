KRAA Felicitates CEM Tuliram Ronghang For Traditional Village Council Initiative

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 20: The Karbi Rong Asar Amei (KRAA), an organisation of Karbi traditional village headmen organised a felicitation for chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang for fulfilling the demands of KRAA for setting up of Traditional Village Council (TVC) in Karbi dominated villages in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

The felicitation function was held at Taralangso here on Friday.

It may be mentioned here that the Karbi village headmen under KRAA were demanding the KAAC authority for setting up TVC first in all Karbi dominated villages. The TVC has two tier systems. First is for execution of all government development schemes in villages and secondly for practice of Karbi customary laws.

Attending the function the CEM said as demanded by KRAA, TVC will be set-up and for that training of village headmen to be as president in the TVC has been conducted by advocates and experts in customary laws.

“There is a provision under 6th Schedule of the constitution for setting up TVC in scheduled tribe areas. Consent from the Governor of Assam has been received and KAAC is setting up TVC in Karbi dominated villages,” CEM said.

Karbi traditional king, Longsing Ronghang, who was also present in the function, said the TVC is very much needed for exercise of Karbi customary laws. In Karbi villages the village headman will be installed as per traditional customs and rituals and with TVC it can be promoted.

KRAA president, Dhormosing Teron; Executive Members and MACs of KAAC and adviser to CEM, Elwin Teron and Chief Convenor 24+ organisations Ratan Terang were present.