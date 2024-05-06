KSA team visits inter- district areas

24.1 C
Assam
HT Bureau

 

DIPHU, May 5: A team of the Karbi Students Association (KSA – Inglongpho) visited the inter-district border areas of Kangar village between Hojai, Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts.

The KSA team travelled along the inter-district border reaching its the far end, which is located about 45 km from Diphu.

During the visit the KSA members witnessed the alleged neglect by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in protecting the inter-district boundaries. The KSA members saw road construction, electricity connection from Hojai district and clearing of vast areas of hills for cultivation by encroachers. Border pillars were not present for demarcation of inter-district boundaries.

At the site the KSA general secretary, George Timung said there must be some solution by KAAC authority like border development schemes to develop border areas. Due to negligence there are no pillars demarcating the boundaries.

“If the boundary is not protected then we can only claim to have 10, 4, 34 sq km area of Karbi Anglong. We urge the KAAC authority to set-up pillars along the inter-district border. Illegal activities like coal mining, timber smuggling and cattle theft taking place along the inter-district border areas,” Timung said.

The external affairs secretary of the KSA, Barnabas Killing said they have witnessed encroachers illegally cultivating on the land of Karbi Anglong. On the other side in Dima Hasao the forest is not cleared. The people and the NCHAC authority are more conscious on border protection. There are developments on the other side. Forests are well protected.

“Settlers in Karbi Anglong have voter ID and other documents of Hojai district. All developments are done from Hojai district including roads and electricity. The sub-beat office has been also occupied by Hojai. If there is no border development then it will be difficult to protect the border.  The illegal settlers cast their vote in Hojai district,” Timung said.

