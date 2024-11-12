Kuki language textbooks launched at Bhasha Gaurav Utsav in Haflong

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Nov 11: The Kuki Literature Society Assam (KLSA) hosted the Bhasha Gaurav Utsav under the theme ‘Our Language, Our Identity, Our Pride’ at the SYC Hall in Songpijang, Haflong. The celebration highlighted the cultural pride of the Kuki community, with the key event being the release of Kuki language textbooks for classes 6 and 7, published by KLSA.

The event was attended by Donpainon Thaosen, executive member in charge of Education for the NC Hills Autonomous Council, as the chief guest. Distinguished guests included Ngulminlal (Amin) Lienthang, deputy chairman of NCHAC, and Samuel Changsan, executive member in charge of Medical Affairs, NCHAC. KLSA chairman Thanglun Changsan and secretary Lalkam Hengna were also present on stage.

The program began with a prayer led by Rev H Haolai, with assistant professor Roslyn Changsan serving as the host. During the event, chief guest Thaosen, along with the honoured guests and KLSA leaders, released the new Kuki language textbooks, marking a significant milestone for Kuki education in the region.

In his opening address, KLSA secretary Lalkam Hengna expressed gratitude to the dignitaries and credited the Assam government’s supportive policies for enabling the development of these textbooks. He acknowledged contributions from Assam’s chief minister, the Education minister, CEM Debolal Gorlosa, and various departmental officials who aided in KLSA’s efforts. Hengna noted that while textbooks for another class are prepared, publication is pending due to financial constraints, which KLSA hopes to resolve soon.

Hengna explained that the celebration coincided with Bhasha Gaurav Saptah, commemorating Assamese recognition as a classical language, and that the Kuki community was also encouraged to honour their language and heritage.

Kuki Inpi Assam (KIA) president Tn Changsan, also the KLSA chairman, delivered a presidential address emphasising the importance of language preservation. EM Samuel Changsan and deputy chairman Amin Lienthang commended KLSA for its accomplishments, including securing governmental support for the textbook publication. They conveyed their appreciation for the central and state governments’ commitment to promoting Kuki language education and pledged to seek further assistance from CEM Debolal Gorlosa and EM Education to support future Kuki language initiatives.

Chief guest EM Thaosen, in his address, recognised the linguistic diversity of the Dima Hasao district, which includes the Dimasa, Hmar, and Kuki languages. He reiterated the Council’s commitment to elevating the status of all tribal languages in the district, appreciating KLSA’s dedication to Kuki language development and expressing willingness to support their ongoing efforts.

The event also showcased Kuki cultural expressions, with a traditional folk song and dance performed by Hoisuaching Lunkim in traditional attire and a recitation of a traditional Kuki poem (Lagol) by Seijaidam Keivom, adding a vibrant cultural touch to the celebration.