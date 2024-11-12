21 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
type here...

Kuki language textbooks launched at Bhasha Gaurav Utsav in Haflong

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Nov 11: The Kuki Literature Society Assam (KLSA) hosted the Bhasha Gaurav Utsav under the theme ‘Our Language, Our Identity, Our Pride’ at the SYC Hall in Songpijang, Haflong. The celebration highlighted the cultural pride of the Kuki community, with the key event being the release of Kuki language textbooks for classes 6 and 7, published by KLSA.

- Advertisement -

The event was attended by Donpainon Thaosen, executive member in charge of Education for the NC Hills Autonomous Council, as the chief guest. Distinguished guests included Ngulminlal (Amin) Lienthang, deputy chairman of NCHAC, and Samuel Changsan, executive member in charge of Medical Affairs, NCHAC. KLSA chairman Thanglun Changsan and secretary Lalkam Hengna were also present on stage.

Related Posts:

The program began with a prayer led by Rev H Haolai, with assistant professor Roslyn Changsan serving as the host. During the event, chief guest Thaosen, along with the honoured guests and KLSA leaders, released the new Kuki language textbooks, marking a significant milestone for Kuki education in the region.

In his opening address, KLSA secretary Lalkam Hengna expressed gratitude to the dignitaries and credited the Assam government’s supportive policies for enabling the development of these textbooks. He acknowledged contributions from Assam’s chief minister, the Education minister, CEM Debolal Gorlosa, and various departmental officials who aided in KLSA’s efforts. Hengna noted that while textbooks for another class are prepared, publication is pending due to financial constraints, which KLSA hopes to resolve soon.

Hengna explained that the celebration coincided with Bhasha Gaurav Saptah, commemorating Assamese recognition as a classical language, and that the Kuki community was also encouraged to honour their language and heritage.

- Advertisement -

Kuki Inpi Assam (KIA) president Tn Changsan, also the KLSA chairman, delivered a presidential address emphasising the importance of language preservation. EM Samuel Changsan and deputy chairman Amin Lienthang commended KLSA for its accomplishments, including securing governmental support for the textbook publication. They conveyed their appreciation for the central and state governments’ commitment to promoting Kuki language education and pledged to seek further assistance from CEM Debolal Gorlosa and EM Education to support future Kuki language initiatives.

Chief guest EM Thaosen, in his address, recognised the linguistic diversity of the Dima Hasao district, which includes the Dimasa, Hmar, and Kuki languages. He reiterated the Council’s commitment to elevating the status of all tribal languages in the district, appreciating KLSA’s dedication to Kuki language development and expressing willingness to support their ongoing efforts.

The event also showcased Kuki cultural expressions, with a traditional folk song and dance performed by Hoisuaching Lunkim in traditional attire and a recitation of a traditional Kuki poem (Lagol) by Seijaidam Keivom, adding a vibrant cultural touch to the celebration.

Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet
Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner
7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Cigarettes worth Rs 1.27 crore in seized Tripura

The Hills Times -
Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet 10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter 8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner 7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India