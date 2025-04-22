37.1 C
Labourers Fall Ill After Boat Accident on Brahmaputra in Assam

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Apr 22: A group of labourers fell ill after a mechanised boat carrying geobags met with an accident near Fakirganj in Assam’s Dhubri district on the Brahmaputra River.

The boat, which was transporting geobags used for erosion and flood control, reportedly capsized or sustained damage during transit.

Following the mishap, several workers began experiencing symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, and difficulty breathing.

Preliminary findings suggest that the labourers may have been exposed to contaminated materials or hazardous conditions either from the cargo or the river water.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and are keeping a close watch on the health of the affected workers.

Efforts are also underway to strengthen safety protocols for similar operations along the Brahmaputra, aiming to prevent such accidents in the future.

The swift action by the authorities is intended to safeguard the labourers’ well-being and to raise safety standards in the region.

