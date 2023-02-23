Lai khuta erected

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Feb 22: The foundation of lai khuta of upcoming week-long Bhagwat oration programme which will be held at Paspatipal, Gosai Chapori, on the southern part of Sootea was laid by Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur in the presence of huge gathering as per religious rituals on Wednesday.

It is to be mentioned here that the Bhagwat oration programme organised by the general public of the greater Paspatipal area in collaboration with the villagers of the adjoining villages will be held from March 23 to 30, 2023.

Earlier, Abikeshar Dhakal, the president of the Reception Committee, hoisted the religious flag. The Bhagwat oration will be held in the community playground of Paspatipal.