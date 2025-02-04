Guwahati gears up for Prerana IASOWA Marathon on Feb 9

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 4: The much-awaited Prerana IASOWA Guwahati Marathon 2025 is set to take place on February 9 at Sarusajai Stadium, promising a grand celebration of fitness, endurance, and community spirit, the Assam Police announced on Tuesday.

The marathon, presented by Coal India Limited and powered by Vantage Circle, will feature multiple race categories, including a 5K Joywalk, 10K City Run, 21.1K Half Marathon, and 42.2K Full Marathon.

Encouraging public participation, the Assam Police took to the micro-blogging site X with a post stating, “Run for Fitness, Run for Community!” and confirmed their presence at the event.

Meanwhile, participants will receive a T-shirt, energy drink, goodie bag, and a finisher meal upon registration.

The marathon is backed by Oil India, Indian Oil, Assam Oil, and Star Cement as gold partners, while ONGC, Numaligarh Refinery Limited, and Tata Electronics serve as silver partners.

Fitness enthusiasts can register for the event via the official website (www.theguwahatimarathon.com) or contact (+91-9864021298) for more details.

With an early 5:00 AM start, the marathon aims to bring together professional athletes, amateur runners, and fitness lovers in a shared experience of perseverance and joy.