21.6 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
type here...

Guwahati gears up for Prerana IASOWA Marathon on Feb 9

The marathon, presented by Coal India Limited and powered by Vantage Circle, will feature multiple race categories, including a 5K Joywalk, 10K City Run, 21.1K Half Marathon, and 42.2K Full Marathon.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 4: The much-awaited Prerana IASOWA Guwahati Marathon 2025 is set to take place on February 9 at Sarusajai Stadium, promising a grand celebration of fitness, endurance, and community spirit, the Assam Police announced on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The marathon, presented by Coal India Limited and powered by Vantage Circle, will feature multiple race categories, including a 5K Joywalk, 10K City Run, 21.1K Half Marathon, and 42.2K Full Marathon.

Related Posts:

10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention
10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention
10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya
The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya
10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible
10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible
10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday
10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday
View all stories

Encouraging public participation, the Assam Police took to the micro-blogging site X with a post stating, “Run for Fitness, Run for Community!” and confirmed their presence at the event.

Meanwhile, participants will receive a T-shirt, energy drink, goodie bag, and a finisher meal upon registration.

The marathon is backed by Oil India, Indian Oil, Assam Oil, and Star Cement as gold partners, while ONGC, Numaligarh Refinery Limited, and Tata Electronics serve as silver partners.

- Advertisement -
https://twitter.com/assampolice/status/1886677251963396168?t=eze6MOYzckovupaV6G4dAg&s=08

Fitness enthusiasts can register for the event via the official website (www.theguwahatimarathon.com) or contact (+91-9864021298) for more details.

With an early 5:00 AM start, the marathon aims to bring together professional athletes, amateur runners, and fitness lovers in a shared experience of perseverance and joy.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Centre allocates Rs 10,440 cr for NE railway connectivity

The Hills Times -
10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention 10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya 10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible 10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday