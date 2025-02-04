CBI arrests Assam man in Tripura chit fund scam case

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 4: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Bikash Das, a proclaimed offender in the Tripura Chit Fund Scam case, from Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, the CBI officials informed on Tuesday.

Das, a resident of Hailakandi district in Assam, had been absconding since 2013 and was wanted in connection with multiple fraud cases registered against him.

The arrest follows a long-drawn effort by CBI officials to track down Das, who had a standing warrant issued against him by the Special CBI Judge in Agartala on August 16, 2024.

A cash reward of Rs 20,000 had also been announced for information leading to his capture.

Acting on technical intelligence, CBI successfully traced him to his residence in Kalhar, Bhiwandi, and arrested him on February 3, 2025.

Das was accused in two separate FIRs related to alleged financial fraud involving Suchana Real Projects Pvt. Ltd., a company he previously directed.

The first case, originally registered at Kamalpur Police Station in Tripura on June 28, 2013, was later taken over by CBI on March 15, 2023.

It was alleged that Suchana Real Estate Private Limited, under Das’s leadership, collected money from hundreds of investors, promising high returns, but ceased operations in 2012 without repaying maturity amounts.

The fraudulent scheme reportedly defrauded investors of Rs 6.60 lakh.

Following the investigation, CBI filed a charge sheet on January 21, 2025, against Das, his associate Sujit Das, and the company.

Another case linked to Das remains under investigation. Initially registered at Teliamura Police Station in Khowai district, Tripura, under FIR No. 51/2013 on May 16, 2013, it was re-registered by CBI on March 7, 2023.

The arrested accused will now be presented before the competent court for further legal proceedings.