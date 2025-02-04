21.6 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
type here...

CBI arrests Assam man in Tripura chit fund scam case

The arrest follows a long-drawn effort by CBI officials to track down Das, who had a standing warrant issued against him by the Special CBI Judge in Agartala on August 16, 2024.

NationalAssamNortheast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 4: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Bikash Das, a proclaimed offender in the Tripura Chit Fund Scam case, from Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, the CBI officials informed on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Das, a resident of Hailakandi district in Assam, had been absconding since 2013 and was wanted in connection with multiple fraud cases registered against him.

Related Posts:

The arrest follows a long-drawn effort by CBI officials to track down Das, who had a standing warrant issued against him by the Special CBI Judge in Agartala on August 16, 2024.

10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention
10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention
10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya
The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya
10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible
10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible
10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday
10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday
View all stories

A cash reward of Rs 20,000 had also been announced for information leading to his capture.

Acting on technical intelligence, CBI successfully traced him to his residence in Kalhar, Bhiwandi, and arrested him on February 3, 2025.

- Advertisement -

Das was accused in two separate FIRs related to alleged financial fraud involving Suchana Real Projects Pvt. Ltd., a company he previously directed.

The first case, originally registered at Kamalpur Police Station in Tripura on June 28, 2013, was later taken over by CBI on March 15, 2023.

It was alleged that Suchana Real Estate Private Limited, under Das’s leadership, collected money from hundreds of investors, promising high returns, but ceased operations in 2012 without repaying maturity amounts.

The fraudulent scheme reportedly defrauded investors of Rs 6.60 lakh.

- Advertisement -
https://twitter.com/CBIHeadquarters/status/1886403703344898457?t=qW3kVAMn1SUtyNHrSCAN5g&s=08

Following the investigation, CBI filed a charge sheet on January 21, 2025, against Das, his associate Sujit Das, and the company.

Another case linked to Das remains under investigation. Initially registered at Teliamura Police Station in Khowai district, Tripura, under FIR No. 51/2013 on May 16, 2013, it was re-registered by CBI on March 7, 2023.

The arrested accused will now be presented before the competent court for further legal proceedings.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Guwahati gears up for Prerana IASOWA Marathon on Feb 9

The Hills Times -
10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention 10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya 10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible 10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday