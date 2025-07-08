25.2 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Landslide disrupts train services in parts of NE

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, July 7: Train services to Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram and southern Assam have been disrupted as a landslide blocked tracks in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), an official statement said on Monday.

Several trains have been cancelled, short-terminated, rescheduled and regulated due to the landslide, the statement said.

“Services of trains running in the Lumding-Badarpur Hill section got disrupted due to a landslide at KM- 51/1-2 between Mupa-Dihakho stations of Lumding Division,” the NFR said.

As a result of the landslide, the running of trains has been suspended until clearance of boulders and earth, it said.

Help desks have been opened to facilitate passengers at Guwahati, Lumding, Silchar, Badarpur and Agartala stations.

The Guwahati-Silchar Express, Rangiya-Silchar-Rangiya Express, Guwahati-Dullabhcherra Express and Silchar-Naharlagun Express are among the trains cancelled.

The partially cancelled trains are Silchar-Guwahati Express, Secunderabad-Silchar Express and Kolkata-Agartala Express.

At least seven other trains have been rescheduled or regulated, the NFR release said. (PTI)

