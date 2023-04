HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, April 28: A huge full-grown leopard was caged in Rajmai TE Sensuwa line under Demow PS on Thursday night. It is believed to be the male member of the six-member leopard family that has been preying on cattle, goats of the local villagers. Demow police took the caged animal into custody on Friday.

