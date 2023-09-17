28 C
LGBI Airport celebrated International Housekeepers and Environmental Services

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Sept 16: LGBI Airport celebrated International
Housekeepers and Environmental Services week from 10th
September 10-16 to dedicate it to the frontline staff who often
are left out without the praise they deserve and also for their
recognizing their hard work.
The programme started with a lightening of a lamp. The
weeklong programme included carrom, chess, musical chairs,
spoon race, needle &thread and blind fold competition of both
male and female category where Ranju Thakuria, Ashok Das,
Munmi Basfore, Bhabesh Kalita, Jonali Das, Jhon Das, Namita

Bhuyan and Mukut Ali were announcced as the champion
whereas Khanin K Nath, Suraj Shah, Sumitra Basfore, Namita
Bhuyan, Lakhi Boro, Tulashi Baishya, Kiran Basfore, Anju Das
were 2nd winner respectively.
CAO Utpal  Baruah  and more than 100 airport staff were
present at the closing ceremony.

