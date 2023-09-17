HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 16: LGBI Airport celebrated International

Housekeepers and Environmental Services week from 10th

September 10-16 to dedicate it to the frontline staff who often

are left out without the praise they deserve and also for their

recognizing their hard work.

The programme started with a lightening of a lamp. The

weeklong programme included carrom, chess, musical chairs,

spoon race, needle &thread and blind fold competition of both

male and female category where Ranju Thakuria, Ashok Das,

Munmi Basfore, Bhabesh Kalita, Jonali Das, Jhon Das, Namita

Bhuyan and Mukut Ali were announcced as the champion

whereas Khanin K Nath, Suraj Shah, Sumitra Basfore, Namita

Bhuyan, Lakhi Boro, Tulashi Baishya, Kiran Basfore, Anju Das

were 2nd winner respectively.

CAO Utpal Baruah and more than 100 airport staff were

present at the closing ceremony.