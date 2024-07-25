LGBRIMH signs MoU for addiction treatment centre with govt

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 24: The Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health in Tezpur, a prominent mental health institute in the North East, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the establishment of an Addiction Eradication Treatment Center at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi, on Monday. The meeting exclusively discussed various aspects of eradication and treatment of drug addiction witnessed throughout the nation and the government of India’s emphasis on adopting a plan to establish addiction eradication centres across the country, with special focus on the North Eastern region, through the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health, which would be implemented through government hospitals.

The event was attended by Dr Shailendra Kumar Deuri, director, LGBRIMH; Dr Hemanta Dutta, head, Department of Addiction Eradication; and Dr Jyoti Hazarika, director-secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, government of India, among other officials.