28 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
type here...

LGBRIMH, Tezpur observes Hindi Pakhwada

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Sept 30: Hindi Pakhwada was observed at Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health, Tezpur, from September 14, 2024, to September 30, 2024. The 4th All India Official Language Conference was attended by Dr Indrajeet Banerjee, in-charge of the Hindi Cell, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on September 14-15, 2024.

- Advertisement -

The closing ceremony of the program was held on Monday, at the Cafeteria building of the institute from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. The Hindi Cell of the institute organised the event, in which Dr KK Tamuli, deputy medical superintendent; Dr Debahuti Sabhapandit, assistant medical superintendent-I; and Dr Bipul Sharma, assistant medical superintendent-II chaired the event and addressed the attendees. Dr Indrajeet Banerjee, in-charge of the Hindi Cell, students, and employees of the institute were also present. The chairpersons and other speakers expressed their views on the use of the official language, Hindi, in the office and urged everyone to adopt Hindi in their communication. The Hindi Cell of the institute also conducted Hindi essay writing and slogan competitions on the occasion of Hindi Pakhwada for the employees, and the winners were felicitated during the event.

Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan
Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan
Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World
Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World
9 Scenic Valleys Of India For Nature Lovers
9 Scenic Valleys Of India For Nature Lovers
Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage
Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage
5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes
5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology celebrates 83rd Foundation Day

The Hills Times -
Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World 9 Scenic Valleys Of India For Nature Lovers Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage 5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes