LGBRIMH, Tezpur observes Hindi Pakhwada

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Sept 30: Hindi Pakhwada was observed at Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health, Tezpur, from September 14, 2024, to September 30, 2024. The 4th All India Official Language Conference was attended by Dr Indrajeet Banerjee, in-charge of the Hindi Cell, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on September 14-15, 2024.

- Advertisement -

The closing ceremony of the program was held on Monday, at the Cafeteria building of the institute from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. The Hindi Cell of the institute organised the event, in which Dr KK Tamuli, deputy medical superintendent; Dr Debahuti Sabhapandit, assistant medical superintendent-I; and Dr Bipul Sharma, assistant medical superintendent-II chaired the event and addressed the attendees. Dr Indrajeet Banerjee, in-charge of the Hindi Cell, students, and employees of the institute were also present. The chairpersons and other speakers expressed their views on the use of the official language, Hindi, in the office and urged everyone to adopt Hindi in their communication. The Hindi Cell of the institute also conducted Hindi essay writing and slogan competitions on the occasion of Hindi Pakhwada for the employees, and the winners were felicitated during the event.