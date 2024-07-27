Local Kung Fu 3 Launches Exclusive Merchandise Store in Guwahati

HT Digital

July 27, Saturday: Guwahati has witnessed the grand launch of an exclusive merchandise store for the much-loved Assamese film series, Local Kung Fu 3. Located in the heart of the city, the store promises to be a haven for fans, offering a wide array of exclusive products and memorabilia.

The launch event saw a lively turnout, with fans eagerly exploring the new offerings. The merchandise includes a variety of items such as T-shirts, posters, accessories, and other collectibles, all featuring themes and characters from Local Kung Fu 3. This new store aims to bring fans closer to their favorite film series, providing them with unique ways to celebrate and express their fandom.

Director Kenny Basumatary, who helmed the Local Kung Fu series, expressed his excitement about the store’s opening. “This is a dream come true for us and our fans. We are thrilled to provide a space where they can find exclusive merchandise and celebrate the spirit of Local Kung Fu,” he said.

The store launch is seen as a significant step in promoting Assamese cinema and its vibrant culture. Fans and supporters of the Local Kung Fu series have welcomed the initiative, hoping it will pave the way for more such ventures in the region.

Local Kung Fu 3 has garnered a dedicated fan base since its release, with its unique blend of humor, action, and local flavor resonating with audiences. The new merchandise store is expected to further enhance the film’s popularity, offering fans a tangible connection to the beloved series.

Residents and visitors in Guwahati are encouraged to visit the store and explore the exclusive merchandise, celebrating the success and cultural impact of Local Kung Fu 3.