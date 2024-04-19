Lok Sabha Elections: Of rigging and tampering, first phase polls ends in Assam amid simmering controversy and violence

HT Digital,

Guwahati, April 19: The first phase of polling for Lok Sabha Elections ended in all 5 seats of Assam with incidents of violence, EVM tampering reported in few locations.

Mariani, a crucial constituency in Jorhat district, experienced considerable delays in the voting process due to Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunctions at various polling stations.

Sources indicate that the disruptions initially occurred at Mariani Nagar Railway LP 185 and Mariani High School 178 polling stations, leading to setbacks in the voting process. A team from the Titabar district election office was promptly sent to resolve the technical problems and ensure uninterrupted voting.